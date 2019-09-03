ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Environment

Japan to use plastic waste for chemical production

JGC 's low-carbon recycling will avoid burning

Nikkei staff writers
Japan produced 9.03 million tons of plastic waste in 2017.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japanese engineering company JGC will build facilities that convert plastic waste into raw materials used for chemical production, the corporation said Wednesday, a move that will help process discarded plastics no longer accepted by China and other emerging nations.

The plant recycles plastic waste into synthesis gases used for manufacturing of basic chemicals like ammonia and ethylene. JGC will start marketing the gasification plant to chemical and materials makers by the end of this fiscal year, in cooperation with Japanese partners like Showa DenkoUbe Industries and Ebara Environmental Plant.

Japan produced 9.03 million tons of plastic waste in 2017, according to the Plastic Waste Management Institute. About a tenth was shipped to China.

But the Chinese government banned imports of most plastic recyclables at the end of 2017 amid concerns over their environmental impact. Some Southeast Asian nations are following suit, leading to a growing pile of plastic waste in Japan.

JGC said it will work with industrial waste management companies to establish a supply chain for such materials.

The new facilities are expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars each. But they will allow chemical makers to save on disposal fees for plastic waste, as well as on raw materials to produce chemicals. Ethylene produced from plastic will likely be slightly more expensive, but ammonia is expected to cost about the same.

Plastic waste is often burned to heat water and generate electricity. But the method, called thermal recycling, has faced growing criticism because it releases large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Converting plastic waste is less carbon intensive, and JGC hopes to eventually export its plants to more environmentally conscious markets like Europe and Singapore. 

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media