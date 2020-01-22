Mitsubishi raided in Germany, accused of emissions fraud

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Prosecutors raided 10 locations in Germany related to Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors over suspicions that illegal "defeat devices" were installed on several diesel models to cheat on emissions tests, German authorities said Tuesday.

The investigation covers Mitsubishi executives, subsidiaries and two parts suppliers. Prosecutors entered several Mitsubishi locations near Frankfurt, as well as offices of supplier Continental in Hannover and Regensburg.

Four-cylinder engines of 1.6-liter and 2.2-liter displacements that meet "Euro 5" and "Euro 6" regulations are suspected of having devices that reduce emissions of harmful substances only during testing.

Similar fraudulent devices found in Volkswagen cars in 2015 led to massive fines for the German automaker. The devices detect when an exhaust gas test is in progress and kick in functions to remove nitrogen oxides, but they do not function during actual driving.

Mitsubishi confirmed that prosecutors visited a dealership and a research and development base in Germany.

"We are collecting detailed information at this time," the company said. "We will cooperate with the investigation."

To date, German prosecutors have raided companies in the Volkswagen Group, Daimler, BMW, Opel and others over allegations of exhaust gas fraud.