ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Environment

Nippon Steel sets net-zero emission goal by 2050

Japan's biggest steelmaker eyes hydrogen as alternative to coke in production

Nippon Steel wants to be carbon neutral by 2050, a move that could encourage other manufacturers to follow. (Source photos by Hirofumi Yamamoto and Kyodo) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Nippon Steel has set a net-zero emission target by 2050, Nikkei learned on Thursday, a move that is likely to nudge other manufacturers into action to try to meet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge to reach carbon neutrality across the country by the same year. 

Nippon Steel will introduce a new way of steelmaking using hydrogen which can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80% compared with conventional methods of production. The steelmaker's new green target will be unveiled in a business plan it is currently drafting which will be published by March 2021.

The company will also accelerate the shift from its aging facilities to electric furnaces that are environmentally friendlier. Such a move by Nippon Steel is significant because the steel industry is the biggest generator of carbon emissions within the manufacturing sector.

According to the National Institute for Environmental Studies, the manufacturing sector accounted for 364 million tons of a total of 1.03 billion tons of emissions generated domestically in 2019. The steel industry accounted for 155 million tons and Nippon Steel generated 94 million tons of emissions in 2019, one of the biggest emission generators in the country.

Nippon Steel had not set out when it would try to reach carbon neutrality but on Thursday, President Eiji Hashimoto told Nikkei of the company's plans. The plan it is now drafting will also set a target for 2030 for other green initiatives but the zero-emission goal will form the pillar of its strategy. 

Together with its rival JFE Steel, Nippon Steel is now working on figuring out ways to replace coke with hydrogen as a reducing agent. It will start using an electric furnace in a steel mill in Hiroshima Prefecture in the fiscal year ending March 2023, with the view of expanding such usage. It will also look into carbon capture and storage technologies to ensure it meets its environmental target.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close