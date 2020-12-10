Nippon Steel sets net-zero emission goal by 2050

TOKYO -- Nippon Steel has set a net-zero emission target by 2050, Nikkei learned on Thursday, a move that is likely to nudge other manufacturers into action to try to meet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge to reach carbon neutrality across the country by the same year.

Nippon Steel will introduce a new way of steelmaking using hydrogen which can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80% compared with conventional methods of production. The steelmaker's new green target will be unveiled in a business plan it is currently drafting which will be published by March 2021.

The company will also accelerate the shift from its aging facilities to electric furnaces that are environmentally friendlier. Such a move by Nippon Steel is significant because the steel industry is the biggest generator of carbon emissions within the manufacturing sector.

According to the National Institute for Environmental Studies, the manufacturing sector accounted for 364 million tons of a total of 1.03 billion tons of emissions generated domestically in 2019. The steel industry accounted for 155 million tons and Nippon Steel generated 94 million tons of emissions in 2019, one of the biggest emission generators in the country.

Nippon Steel had not set out when it would try to reach carbon neutrality but on Thursday, President Eiji Hashimoto told Nikkei of the company's plans. The plan it is now drafting will also set a target for 2030 for other green initiatives but the zero-emission goal will form the pillar of its strategy.

Together with its rival JFE Steel, Nippon Steel is now working on figuring out ways to replace coke with hydrogen as a reducing agent. It will start using an electric furnace in a steel mill in Hiroshima Prefecture in the fiscal year ending March 2023, with the view of expanding such usage. It will also look into carbon capture and storage technologies to ensure it meets its environmental target.