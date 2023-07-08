On topic: Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant set to release treated water

With the International Atomic Energy Agency attesting to the safety of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, the Japanese government is set to flush the water, now stored at the crippled nuclear plant, into the Pacific Ocean later this summer. Is the water safe, and how will it be discharged? How have Japan's neighbors reacted?

An illustrated photo of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant shows tanks where treated water is stored.

Twelve years have passed since the accident. Nikkei in mid-June took about 4,000 aerial photos in a roughly 3-kilometer radius around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to create an infographic that shows the situation at the plant. Explore the outlook for the power station in 3D and see how the water will be released. Read more.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, waits to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on July 4. © Reuters

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday gave the green light to a plan by Japan to release treated water from the disaster-struck Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, marking a key step toward the release of the water despite an outcry from Japan's Asian neighbors. Read more.

These tanks hold water treated by an advanced liquid processing system at the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in the town of Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. © Reuters

Following approval from Japan's nuclear regulator, the plant's operator will release the wastewater as early as August. Here are three things to know about the thinking behind the discharge. Read more.

An official measures the radiation level of a fish imported from Japan at a wholesale market in Seoul on July 6. © Reuters

The South Korean government said Friday that Japan's plan to release wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant meets international standards and that the water will not significantly affect ecosystems off the coast of South Korea. Read more.