Rising seas and anger: Pacific islands slam pro-coal Australia

SYDNEY -- Pacific islands have grown increasingly critical of longtime ally Australia for stepping up exports of coal despite the existential threat those nations face from rising sea levels caused by global warming.

The island leaders lambasted Australia at the 50th Pacific Islands Forum held in Tuvalu this month for blocking a resolution designed to fight global warming. They accused Canberra of putting its own economic interests above those of the region.

As their disappointment with Australia grows, China's standing in the region is receiving a boost. Infrastructure projects through Beijing's massive Belt and Road Initiative are being welcomed with open arms in the region. At the same time, Australia's relations with China remain shaky following Canberra's exclusion of Huawei Technologies equipment from its 5G network last year.

Talks over the resolution, dubbed the Tuvalu Declaration, collapsed at the forum as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison insisted on removing references to coal.

Tuvalu's prime minister, Enele Sopoaga, later revealed a harsh exchange he had with Morrison at the forum. "I said, 'You are concerned about saving your economy in Australia. I am concerned about saving my people in Tuvalu.'"

Sopoaga's remarks summed up strong frustration among Pacific islanders that Australia does not plan to curb exports of coal, a leading source of carbon dioxide emissions when burned as a fossil fuel.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama did not mince his words in his criticism either, calling Morrison "very insulting, very condescending, not good for the relationship."

The harsh criticism appeared to push Australia to go on the defensive this week. Foreign Minister Marise Payne told local media that Canberra's relations with Pacific nations are "deep and they are strong," apparently aiming to reduce the tension.

On the other hand, Bainimarama praised China at the forum, saying the "Chinese don't insult us... They're good people, definitely better than Morrison, I can tell you that."

His remarks underscored the waning sway of Australia and the growing influence of China in the Pacific.

"Whether it is China or India or Australia, the cheapest help we can get, the best help in terms of the terms of loan," James Marape, the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, told Australian reporters Monday.

This month, The Australian newspaper reported that Marape met with the Chinese ambassador and asked Beijing to help refinance about $8 billion in government debt.