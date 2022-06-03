TOKYO -- One company after another is announcing the sale of carbon-intensive parts of their business -- from energy groups shedding oil and gas fields to electricity generators selling coal-fired plants -- in desperate attempts to hit climate goals. But these sales "don't make the world less carbon-intensive," said Rich Lesser, Global Chair of Boston Consulting Group.
Environment
Selling fossil fuel assets is no answer to climate change: BCG chair
Lesser urges activists, shareholders to push companies to be more transparent