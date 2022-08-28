ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Environment

Siam Cement speeds up green transition with recycling, energy deals

Thai group hones in on sustainability amid growing decarbonization push

SCG, dubbed "Thailand's oldest materials maker," is unique in its ties to the royal family. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Leading Thai materials maker Siam Cement Group has accelerated a push into green businesses such as recycling and renewables amid a global and local drive to reduce plastics and other emissions-heavy products that have been a mainstay for the conglomerate.

In July, group unit SCG Packaging announced that it acquired Peute Recycling in the Netherlands. The investment will allow SCG Packaging to quickly expand and grow in the packaging materials recycling business, CEO Wichan Jitpukdee said in the release.

