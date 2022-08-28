Siam Cement speeds up green transition with recycling, energy deals

BANGKOK -- Leading Thai materials maker Siam Cement Group has accelerated a push into green businesses such as recycling and renewables amid a global and local drive to reduce plastics and other emissions-heavy products that have been a mainstay for the conglomerate.

In July, group unit SCG Packaging announced that it acquired Peute Recycling in the Netherlands. The investment will allow SCG Packaging to quickly expand and grow in the packaging materials recycling business, CEO Wichan Jitpukdee said in the release.