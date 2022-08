SINGAPORE -- Singapore will raise 2.4 billion Singapore dollars ($1.7 billion) from its debut tranche of green bonds to be issued this month, with the funds to go toward the city-state's rail infrastructure.

The bonds will have a maturity of 50 years with a 3.04% yield, according to a news release Thursday. Of the total, SG$2.35 billion will go to institutional investors while SG$50 million will be sold to retail investors.