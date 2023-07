TOKYO -- Japanese real estate company Tokyo Tatemono, in partnership with Kirin Holdings and department store operator Marui Group, is trialing a program to supply reusable, returnable takeout boxes to food trucks to cut down on plastic waste.

The test this week at Tokyo's Nakano Central Park features "Megloo" containers created by Kaman, which says the vessels retain heat well and can be reused more than 100 times. The containers are being supplied to 35 food trucks at the park.