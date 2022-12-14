ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Toyota to power Aichi factory in Japan with wind

Japanese carmaker plans to install five turbines in 2023

Toyota's Tahara Plant is located at the tip of a peninsula in southeastern Aichi prefecture, Japan, where the wind blows steadily throughout the year and is particularly strong in winter.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor will begin operating a wind power facility at its plant in Aichi prefecture, in central Japan, next year as it aims to make all its factories at home and abroad carbon neutral by 2035.

The Japanese carmaker will install five wind turbines, each 120 meters in diameter and up to 145 meters tall, with a total output of 21.5 megawatts, at the Tahara Plant, which makes luxury Lexus brand cars. This will be one of the nation's largest as wind power generation facilities for use by a single factory.

