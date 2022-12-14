Toyota to power Aichi factory in Japan with wind

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor will begin operating a wind power facility at its plant in Aichi prefecture, in central Japan, next year as it aims to make all its factories at home and abroad carbon neutral by 2035.

The Japanese carmaker will install five wind turbines, each 120 meters in diameter and up to 145 meters tall, with a total output of 21.5 megawatts, at the Tahara Plant, which makes luxury Lexus brand cars. This will be one of the nation's largest as wind power generation facilities for use by a single factory.