Xi's green push fuels China's opposition to Fukushima water release

TOKYO -- Behind China's staunch opposition to the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are increasingly vocal pro-environment leaders who have gained prominence under President Xi Jinping.

China is one of the loudest critics of Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the crippled plant, which is expected as soon as Thursday. While Beijing is always eager to pressure Japan for its tight policy alliance with the U.S., a shifting dynamic in the Chinese Communist Party's leadership has also played a role.