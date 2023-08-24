ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Environment

Xi's green push fuels China's opposition to Fukushima water release

Environmentalists gain greater voice as priorities shift in Communist Party

The plan to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi plant looms large over Japan's fishers, including those located not near the site. (Photo by Katsuji Nakazawa)
KATSUJI NAKAZAWA, Nikkei senior staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Behind China's staunch opposition to the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are increasingly vocal pro-environment leaders who have gained prominence under President Xi Jinping. 

China is one of the loudest critics of Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the crippled plant, which is expected as soon as Thursday. While Beijing is always eager to pressure Japan for its tight policy alliance with the U.S., a shifting dynamic in the Chinese Communist Party's leadership has also played a role.

Read Next

Latest On Environment

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more