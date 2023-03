TOKYO -- Japan has spent roughly 1 trillion yen ($7.3 billion) annually on the damage caused by the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant that occurred 12 years ago, and the final price tag is still uncertain.

The amount earmarked for victim compensation, decontamination and reactor decommissioning work has added up to roughly 12 trillion yen through March 2022, according to the Board of Audit, which reviews expenditures by the Japanese government.