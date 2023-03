TOKYO -- More than 30,000 Japanese remain displaced after a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan 12 years ago on Saturday, even as some of the worst affected areas reopen to former residents.

As of February, 30,884 people who were evacuated following the disaster and subsequent meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant still could not return home. This included 20,000 former residents of Fukushima prefecture who now live elsewhere.