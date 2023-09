NEW DELHI -- Group of 20 host Narendra Modi's nameplate at the summit reads "Bharat," not India, as the prime minister pushes the country's Hindi name over objections from his political rivals.

Use of Bharat at the leaders meeting in New Delhi was likely to raise eyebrows after a row erupted on this very issue earlier this week. The debate was sparked by G20 dinner invitations sent in the name of the "President of Bharat," rather than the customary "President of India."