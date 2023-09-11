Biden reveals he talked with China's Li Qiang at G20

NEW DELHI -- U.S. President Joe Biden revealed Sunday that he had talked with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in India.
"We talked about stability," Biden told reporters in Hanoi.
U.S. president says they discussed 'stability,' adds Xi 'has his hands full'
