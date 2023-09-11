ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G20 Summit

Biden says he talked with China's Li Qiang at G20

U.S. president says they discussed 'stability,' adds Xi 'has his hands full'

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a news conference in Hanoi on Sept. 10.   © Reuters
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW DELHI -- U.S. President Joe Biden revealed Sunday that he had talked with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in India.

"We talked about stability," Biden told reporters in Hanoi.

