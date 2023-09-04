China's Premier Li Qiang to attend G20 summit in India

TOKYO -- China will send Premier Li Qiang to this week's Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, Beijing's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The statement comes amid speculation that President Xi Jinping will skip the event, scheduled for this coming Saturday and Sunday. The absence of the Chinese leader would highlight the deep divide between Beijing and other governments in the global forum -- between democracies such as the U.S., Japan and the European Union, and autocratic nations such as China and Russia.