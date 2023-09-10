From crafts to e-commerce, India showcases soft power at G20

NEW DELHI -- India took the opportunity of hosting the Group of 20 this weekend to showcase its rich cuisine, rural artisans and advancing digital infrastructure on the sidelines.

At the sprawling complex where delegates and media assembled, a Crafts Bazaar displayed embroidered textiles, traditional paintings and other products from across the vast country's states and territories. Visitors taking breaks from official duties or covering the leaders meeting could explore a cross-section of India culture -- and spend some of their rupees on souvenirs.