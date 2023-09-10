ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G20 Summit

From crafts to e-commerce, India showcases soft power at G20

Bazaar seeks new markets for artisans while digital display shows tech prowess

An Indian craftsman demonstrates weaving of Khadi, a fabric worn by Mahatma Gandhi and often by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India took the opportunity of hosting the Group of 20 this weekend to showcase its rich cuisine, rural artisans and advancing digital infrastructure on the sidelines.

At the sprawling complex where delegates and media assembled, a Crafts Bazaar displayed embroidered textiles, traditional paintings and other products from across the vast country's states and territories. Visitors taking breaks from official duties or covering the leaders meeting could explore a cross-section of India culture -- and spend some of their rupees on souvenirs.

Read Next

Latest On G20 Summit

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more