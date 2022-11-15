ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
G20 Summit

G-20 leaders to agree on renouncing nuclear use, war 'era': draft

Text of declaration says 'most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine'

World leaders attend a working session on food and energy security during the G-20 summit on Nov. 15 in Bali, Indonesia.    © Reuters
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia -- Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies plan to urge peaceful resolution of conflicts and condemn the use of nuclear weapons, in a reflection of global anxiety over Russia's war on Ukraine.

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the leaders will say, according to a draft final summit declaration seen by Nikkei Asia. "The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close