G-20 leaders to agree on renouncing nuclear use, war 'era': draft

BALI, Indonesia -- Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies plan to urge peaceful resolution of conflicts and condemn the use of nuclear weapons, in a reflection of global anxiety over Russia's war on Ukraine.

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the leaders will say, according to a draft final summit declaration seen by Nikkei Asia. "The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war."