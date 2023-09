NEW DELHI -- The Group of 20 nations have advocated uninterrupted grain exports from Russia and Ukraine, a move that Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed would bring down food inflation globally.

The G20 nations said in a joint communique on Saturday that "immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers or inputs" from Russia and Ukraine are necessary to "meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa."