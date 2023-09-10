ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G20 Summit

G7 Hiroshima legacy led to significant G20 deal on Ukraine: Kishida

Japan PM hails 'new elements' despite criticisms from Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 summit in New Delhi on Sept. 10. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi) 
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NEW DELHI -- The Group of 20 leaders' joint declaration that avoids pointing fingers at Russia still has "great significance," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, drawing a link back to the Group of Seven summit he hosted in Hiroshima in May.

"Japan has been attending [G20] negotiations with an awareness of relaying the outcomes of the G7 Hiroshima Summit" in areas like energy and climate, food security and health, Kishida told reporters after the New Delhi summit concluded, capping a weeklong trip to Indonesia and India. "I believe we were able to carry on into G20, and we will continue to follow up on the outcomes of the G7 and G20 together with the leaders of each country."

Read Next

Latest On G20 Summit

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more