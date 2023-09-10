G7 Hiroshima legacy led to significant G20 deal on Ukraine: Kishida

NEW DELHI -- The Group of 20 leaders' joint declaration that avoids pointing fingers at Russia still has "great significance," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, drawing a link back to the Group of Seven summit he hosted in Hiroshima in May.

"Japan has been attending [G20] negotiations with an awareness of relaying the outcomes of the G7 Hiroshima Summit" in areas like energy and climate, food security and health, Kishida told reporters after the New Delhi summit concluded, capping a weeklong trip to Indonesia and India. "I believe we were able to carry on into G20, and we will continue to follow up on the outcomes of the G7 and G20 together with the leaders of each country."