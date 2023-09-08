India G20 summit faces Ukraine, climate tests: 5 things to know

NEW DELHI -- World leaders will convene in the capital of India this weekend for the G20 Summit, a major forum for discussion on global economic, security and climate issues. The gathering is set to feature participation by the leaders of Japan, the U.S., France, Germany and South Korea among others.

Taking place in India for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has endeavored to use the summit as a chance to demonstrate India's ability to shape world events while acting as a pivot point between industrialized nations and the Global South.