BENGALURU/NEW DELHI -- Mukesh Kumar, a food merchant in New Delhi, says he does not mind inconveniencing himself for the national interest, even if it costs him three days' earnings -- a paltry $30.

"Citizens should do whatever they can for the country whenever an opportunity comes knocking," Kumar said, filling up a plate with spicy potato curry and flatbreads at his makeshift eatery in Nehru Place, a buzzy commercial area in the Indian capital.