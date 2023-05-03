ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G20 Summit

India gears up for Kashmir G-20 talks opposed by Pakistan, China

Security forces on high alert after terrorist attack that killed five Indian soldiers

A billboard with India's G-20 logo promotes the Srinagar smart city project in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo by Quratulain Rehbar)
QURATULAIN REHBAR, Contributing writer | India

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir -- Visitors driving into Srinagar from Kashmir's Sheikh-ul Alam International Airport are now greeted by rows of lamp posts illuminated in the green, white and orange of the Indian national flag and billboards featuring India's Group of 20 lotus logo.

For the first time since India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, the territory is due to host a significant international event later this month -- a G-20 tourism meeting on May 22-24. Dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend.

