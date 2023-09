NEW DELHI -- The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in New Delhi on Saturday, a momentous occasion for India and its up-for-reelection Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as a potentially pivotal one for the "Global South" countries he champions.

A decision on permanent G20 membership for the African Union is expected to be one of the major outcomes, as the hosts aim to address concerns of developing countries even as a consensus on Ukraine looks likely to remain elusive.