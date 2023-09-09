ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G20 Summit

Modi officially welcomes African Union into G20

PM's place card displays 'Bharat,' India's Hindi name at center of debate

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shown on a screen delivering opening remarks at the Group of 20 summit with a place card bearing the country's Hindi name, Bharat, in New Delhi on Sept. 9.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday by officially welcoming the African Union into the group as a permanent member, while his nameplate made a domestic political statement by bearing the country's Hindi name "Bharat."

India's G20 presidency is "a symbol of inclusion," both within and outside India, Modi said to inaugurate the opening session of the two-day gathering. "With this sentiment of inclusiveness, Bharat had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership in the G20," he said. "I'm confident that we all [in the grouping] have consensus on this ... and [thus] I invite the head of the African Union to take his seat."

