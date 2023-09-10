Modi's moment: The India G20 summit in pictures

NEW DELHI/TOKYO -- After months of buildup, India hosted this year's Group of 20 summit on Saturday and Sunday in New Delhi, pulling out all the stops to welcome world leaders and cement its status as a rising power on the global stage.

The heart of the capital was in full summit mode -- the most visible indications being the heavy presence of armed security forces and police barricades, and ubiquitous G20 decorations and billboards, many of them featuring the face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.