ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G20 Summit

Modi welcomes African Union into G20 as part of Global South push

Consensus on African grouping's inclusion praised as 'very positive news'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Azali Assoumani of the African Union upon welcoming the grouping as a G20 member. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi) 
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday by officially welcoming the African Union into the group as a permanent member.

India's G20 presidency is "a symbol of inclusion," both within and outside India, Modi said to inaugurate the opening session of the two-day gathering. "With this sentiment of inclusiveness, Bharat had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership in the G20," he said, using India's Hindi name. "I'm confident that we all [in the grouping] have consensus on this ... and [thus] I invite the head of the African Union to take his seat."

Read Next

Latest On G20 Summit

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more