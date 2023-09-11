Ukraine agreement, Global South boost: 5 takeaways from India's G20

NEW DELHI -- The Group of 20 is a forum for leaders of mostly developed economies to discuss how to address challenges of global development. This year's annual summit took place for the first time in India.

While in New Delhi, leaders surprised many by agreeing to wording on the war in Ukraine in a joint statement, while taking steps to broaden the scope of the group to include greater input from the so-called Global South. Other key outcomes included efforts to address the climate crisis by tripling access to renewable energy.