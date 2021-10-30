Vaccine inequality draws French call for $100bn in aid at G-20

ROME -- Global disparities in COVID-19 access threaten to leave developing nations behind in an uneven and unsustainable economic recovery from the pandemic, officials warned at a meeting of health and finance ministers from leading rich and developing nations on Friday.

The meeting in the Italian capital drew ministers from the Group of 20 to discuss improving vaccine distribution, in hopes of forming a plan ahead of the bloc's leaders summit here over the weekend.

G-20 finance ministers typically meet shortly before the bloc's annual summit. But this year, health ministers joined the talks as Italy, the current G-20 chair, pushes to advance the global coronavirus response.

"A long-term concern is that following the pandemic, developed countries will experience a strong economic recovery while emerging economies face a major crisis," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters ahead of the meeting, calling for $100 billion in aid to developing nations.

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala echoed these sentiments, saying, "If we don't fight [the pandemic] everywhere, we will not have a sustainable economic recovery."

Less than 2% of the population in poor countries were vaccinated as of Tuesday, compared with 64% in rich countries, according to Our World in Data.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks with reporters ahead of a Group of 2020 ministerial meeting in Rome on Oct. 29. (Photo by Rintaro Hosokawa)

G-20 members have pledged to supply over 1.3 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines to COVAX, a World Health Organization-backed program to distribute shots to developing countries. Fewer than 170 million of them have been delivered so far, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The WHO on Thursday said it will need $23.4 billion over the next 12 months to bolster global access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.

G-20 countries "have the ability to make the political and financial commitments that are needed to end this pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Health ministers were invited to meet shortly before the G-20's annual summit this year in Rome as nations are eager to advance the global coronavirus response through the framework. (Photo by Rintaro Hosokawa)

Leading international figures, including former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Okonjo-Iweala, have signed an open letter urging cooperation from the G-20 on vaccine distribution.

In addition to financial and medical assistance to developing countries, G-20 ministers on Friday also discussed how the world can better combat infectious diseases in the future.

Experts say early alert systems and data-sharing mechanisms will be crucial in responding to future pandemics. COVID-19 has also brought renewed attention to universal health coverage as a way to ensure all people can afford preventive care, treatments and rehabilitation.

"We missed the boat the first time around and we need to get it right this time, because there is going to be another pandemic," Okonjo-Iweala said.