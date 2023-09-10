With China in mind, G20 agrees to boost lending at India summit

NEW DELHI -- The Group of 20 countries have agreed to work on expanding the lending capacity of multilateral development banks (MDBs), particularly the World Bank, in a move that could balance China's growing financial influence over developing economies -- many of which are reeling from debt.

Calling for "better, bigger and more effective" MDBs, a joint communique by the G20 nations said on Saturday that they will focus on "enhancing operating models, improving responsiveness and accessibility, and substantially increasing financing capacity to maximise development impact."