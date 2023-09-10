ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G20 Summit

With China in mind, G20 agrees to boost lending at India summit

Bloc of major economies hopes financing will enhance influence in Global South

Demonstrators protest on top of a police tear gas truck after they entered the Presidential Secretariat premises, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 9, 2022.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The Group of 20 countries have agreed to work on expanding the lending capacity of multilateral development banks (MDBs), particularly the World Bank, in a move that could balance China's growing financial influence over developing economies -- many of which are reeling from debt.

Calling for "better, bigger and more effective" MDBs, a joint communique by the G20 nations said on Saturday that they will focus on "enhancing operating models, improving responsiveness and accessibility, and substantially increasing financing capacity to maximise development impact."

