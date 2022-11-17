Xi rebukes Canada's Trudeau over 'leaked' discussions

BALI, Indonesia -- Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit here Wednesday to complain about a purported media leak of a private discussion between the two leaders a day earlier, candid footage posted online shows.

"Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers. That's not appropriate," Xi told Trudeau during a 10-minute conversation through an interpreter. "That's not the way our conversation was conducted."