G20 Summit

Xi rebukes Canada's Trudeau over 'leaked' discussions

Leaders talked privately about China's 'interference,' Canadian paper reports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 16.   © Reuters
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia -- Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit here Wednesday to complain about a purported media leak of a private discussion between the two leaders a day earlier, candid footage posted online shows.

"Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers. That's not appropriate," Xi told Trudeau during a 10-minute conversation through an interpreter. "That's not the way our conversation was conducted."

