HIROSHIMA, Japan -- U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in a rainy Japan on Thursday afternoon and kicked off his itinerary by holding a 70-minute meeting with the host of the Group of Seven, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In opening remarks, Biden said that the two countries face one of the most complex security environments in recent history. "When our countries stand together, we stand stronger, and I believe the whole world is safer when we do," he said.