KARUIZAWA, Japan -- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday that China can play a role in the war between Russia and Ukraine by talking directly to Ukraine while refraining from any military activity.

He stressed that China could contribute "by neutrality" as "a permanent member of the United Nations" while having "close relations with Russia," as he addressed a meeting of foreign ministers of G-7 nations in the resort city of Karuizawa.