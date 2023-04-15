ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

EU engine exemptions to drive car innovation: energy chief

Elsewhere at G-7 event, U.S. energy secretary touts 'reliable' American supply chains

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks during an interview in Sapporo, Japan on April 15. (Photo by Sayumi Take)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

SAPPORO, Japan -- The European Union's recent decision to continue allowing sales of some cars with combustion engines beyond 2035 will encourage "research and innovation" in the automobile sector, the bloc's energy chief said in an interview on Saturday.

That comes after environmental groups sharply criticized EU nations in March for agreeing on a law that had initially been expected to ban sales of all cars with combustion engines in the region from 2035, but ended up exempting vehicles that run on so-called e-fuels -- synthetic fuels which are considered carbon neutral. The reined-in law came amid a strong push from Germany, home to some of the world's leading auto brands.

Latest On G-7 in Japan

