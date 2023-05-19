ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

EU says 'Russian diamonds are not forever' in sanctions push at G-7

G-7 trade restriction could shrink source of funding for Russia's war in Ukraine

Diamonds presented by producer Alrosa in Moscow in February 2019.   © Reuters
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Europe

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- The European Union is pushing to curb Russia's ability to sell diamonds, in a fresh attempt to cut off a source of funds as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine, a European Union leader said Friday.

"We will restrict trade in Russian diamonds. Russian diamonds are not forever," said Charles Michel, president of the European Council, at a news conference, adding that the EU was preparing to propose diamond trade restrictions at a Group of Seven summit meeting later Friday.

