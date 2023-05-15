ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

From India to Indonesia, G-7 invitees aim to be heard in Hiroshima

Modi's G-20 perch presents chance to highlight debt, development in 'Global South'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are both among the invitees to this week's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima. (Source photos by AP and Reuters)
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to fly to Japan later this week for the Group of Seven summit, where he and some other invitees are likely to urge the world's richest nations to help address the problems of developing ones -- from food and energy supply constraints to debt and the consequences of climate change.

Modi, whose country currently holds the Group of 20 presidency, is set to attend the G-7 in Hiroshima at the personal invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. But the Indian leader has become a recurring guest -- invited five straight times, including the 2020 summit that was canceled due to COVID-19 and an online address in 2021. This underscores the importance advanced economies now place on the world's largest democracy, which likely already surpassed China as the most populous country as well.

Read Next

Latest On G-7 in Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close