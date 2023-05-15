From India to Indonesia, G-7 invitees aim to be heard in Hiroshima

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to fly to Japan later this week for the Group of Seven summit, where he and some other invitees are likely to urge the world's richest nations to help address the problems of developing ones -- from food and energy supply constraints to debt and the consequences of climate change.

Modi, whose country currently holds the Group of 20 presidency, is set to attend the G-7 in Hiroshima at the personal invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. But the Indian leader has become a recurring guest -- invited five straight times, including the 2020 summit that was canceled due to COVID-19 and an online address in 2021. This underscores the importance advanced economies now place on the world's largest democracy, which likely already surpassed China as the most populous country as well.