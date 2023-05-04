G-7 heads weigh first statement urging China to be 'responsible'

TOKYO -- The Group of Seven is considering calling on China to "act responsibly" in an upcoming joint leaders' communique for the first time, seeking cooperation on a range of security and economic concerns, Nikkei has learned.

The statement, set to follow the group's summit in Japan later this month, would urge Beijing to help rebuild the international order that has been shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It would also warn China against the use of economic coercion or using force to unilaterally change the status quo.