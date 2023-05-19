G-7 latest: Kishida holds bilateral talks with Trudeau, Scholz, Macron

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- World leaders are gathering at the Group of Seven summit in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima over the next few days.

Joining the seven nations and the European Union will be several significant Asia-Pacific countries -- notably India, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia.

The talks in Hiroshima are likely to focus on the Ukraine war, the growing dominance of China and the threat to Taiwan. Related to this are issues surrounding supply chains, and economic and energy security. Plus, the attendance of India -- a country that chairs the G-20 this year -- is likely to shine a spotlight on the so-called Global South, or developing world.

And here's the latest (Japan time):

Friday, May 19

11:00 a.m. The leaders are visiting the atomic bomb memorial as the official Day One gets underway. Prime Minister Kishida greets them one by one outside the museum, stopping to pose for photos before ushering them into the building.

9:25 a.m. In the opening marks of their bilateral meeting, Kishida told French President Emmanuel Macron that France was a "special partner" of Japan. Macron praised Japan for making a "hard decision" of Ukraine, stressing that it is "necessary for the G7 to show that we are working together and that we are continuing to do so."

9:20 a.m. Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a roughly 40-minute meeting. They agree to continue to cooperate on supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia over the war. They also firm up their determination to maintain a free and open international order base on the rule of law.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima on May 19. (Pool photo)

"Fumio-san, I look forward to working with you both here at the G-7 and outside of the G-7," Scholz says.

The two leaders also exchange views on the situation in East Asia and confirm that they will continue to work closely in dealing with issues concerning China and North Korea, including Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs and past abductions of Japanese citizens.

8:45 a.m. Kishida met for 30 minutes with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. According to a readout from Japan's foreign ministry, the two leaders concurred they will continue close coordination in addressing issues related to China and responding to North Korea including the nuclear and missiles issue.

They confirmed that the G-7 will continue to coordinate closely to impose sanctions against Russia and provide support for Ukraine

A G-7 monument placed in the Hiroshima Peace Park. (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)

Thursday, May 18

9:55 p.m. G-7 leaders will hold a session on Ukraine among themselves on Friday afternoon, Japan's Foreign Ministry says. A separate session will be held Sunday morning with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending online, the ministry says.

9:10 p.m. Biden and Kishida "affirmed their resolve to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's brutal and unlawful invasion," the White House says in a readout of the U.S. and Japanese leaders' bilateral meeting in Hiroshima.

The news release says they also talked about North Korea's weapons programs and "coercive behavior" by China that "runs counter to international law."

"The two leaders underscored their opposition to any attempts to change the status quo by force, and reiterated their resolve to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House says.

8:30 p.m. Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra tells reporters, "We are planning a Quad leaders' meeting in Hiroshima." This would fill in for the Quad summit in Sydney that was to be held next week, but was canceled after Biden decided to cut his trip short.

Briefing the media before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hiroshima from Friday to Sunday, Kwatra adds that all the Quad countries -- India, Japan, Australia and the U.S. -- are trying to make use of their leaders' presence at the G-7 to arrange their own summit on the sidelines. He says that if the meeting goes ahead, areas such as maritime domain awareness, developmental cooperation and further cooperation in the Indo-Pacific would be discussed.

7:55 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the U.K.'s Rishi Sunak begin a working dinner, as the two countries look to boost cooperation in semiconductors and other areas.

They're dining at a tofu kaiseki restaurant. Kishida greets the British prime minister by his first name, "Oh, Rishi!"

Sunak pulls up his trousers to show Kishida his pair of red socks with the logo of the Hiroshima Carp baseball team.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shows his Hiroshima Carp baseball socks to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after arriving in Hiroshima for the G-7 Summit. (Photo courtesy of No. 10 Downing Street)

7:25 p.m. In opening remarks, Biden said that the two countries face one of the most complex security environments in recent history. "When our countries stand together, we stand stronger, and I believe the whole world is safer when we do," he said.

Kishida said he was very happy to receive "Joe" in Hiroshima. "The Japan-U.S. alliance is the bedrock of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," he said, adding that the bilateral relationship is advancing in leaps and bounds, not only in security but in various fields.

Kishida welcomed an investment in Hiroshima by U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology and that the Japanese government will steadfastly support it as a good example of Japan-U.S. semiconductor cooperation.

6:20 p.m. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a bilateral summit on Sunday, in addition to a trilateral meeting the same day with U.S. President Joe Biden, Yoon's office announces.

This will be the two leaders' third bilateral summit since March, following meetings in Tokyo and Seoul. Yoon took office last year and has made diplomatic rapprochement with Japan a key foreign policy objective, arguing that the two U.S. allies ought to cooperate toward shared economic and security interests.

Seoul-Tokyo ties have for decades been plagued by disagreements over World War II-era history. On Sunday, Yoon and Kishida are also set to make a joint visit to the memorial in Hiroshima to those who lost their lives in the 1945 atomic bombing of the city, which includes an installment dedicated to Korean victims.

South Korea is not a G-7 member state but was invited by Japan to attend as a guest. While in Hiroshima, Yoon will also hold bilateral meetings on Friday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. He will then hold bilateral summits on Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

6:00 p.m. Kishida and Biden shake hands and pose for photos before moving to a meeting room at the Rihga Royal Hotel in Hiroshima. They take their seats at a long table, flanked by their aides.

5:09 p.m. Biden lands in Hiroshima, emerging from his helicopter and hopping into the Beast, as the presidential car is known. The motorcade starts rolling a few minutes later, taking him to a bilateral meeting with Japan's Kishida.

Traveling with the president's motorcade are Rahm Emmanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, and a host of other officials.

4:17 p.m. Kishida and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni begin bilateral talks in Hiroshima.

4:05 p.m. Biden arrives in the rain at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

3:00 p.m. Japan's Ministry of Defense announced that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak inspected the Izumo, a helicopter carrier being transformed into a light aircraft carrier. The ministry said the visit "symbolizes the close and strong relationship between Japan and the U.K."

1:00 p.m. U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Thursday afternoon, the White House announces. He will then head by helicopter to Hiroshima, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida.

Other leaders are expected to arrive later Thursday.

12:10 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Hiroshima.

Police begin to restrict entry into Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will lead several events at the park, located at the center of the first city in the world to suffer a nuclear attack, including greeting the leaders there on Friday.

11:00 a.m. As leaders of rich democracies gather in Hiroshima, China is this week hosting its first face-to-face summit meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian countries in Xi'an.

Wednesday, May 17

