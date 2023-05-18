G-7 latest: Leaders begin to arrive in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- World leaders are gathering at the Group of Seven summit in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima over the next few days.

Joining the seven nations and the European Union will be several significant Asia-Pacific countries -- notably India, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia.

The talks in Hiroshima are likely to focus on the Ukraine war, the growing dominance of China and the threat to Taiwan. Related to this are issues surrounding supply chains, and economic and energy security. Plus, the attendance of India -- a country that chairs the G-20 this year -- is likely to shine a spotlight on the so-called Global South, or developing world.

And here's the latest (Japan time):

Thursday, May 18

1:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Nikkei Asia hosted a panel on what leaders are likely to discuss at the summit. Watch a video of the webinar here.

1 p.m. U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Thursday afternoon, the White House announces. He will then head to Hiroshima, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida.

Other leaders are expected to arrive later Thursday.

12:10 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Hiroshima

11:00 a.m. As leaders of rich democracies gather in Hiroshima, China is this week hosting its first face-to-face summit meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian countries in Xi'an.