G-7 latest: U.K.'s Sunak boards Japan's Izumo carrier

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- World leaders are gathering at the Group of Seven summit in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima over the next few days.

Joining the seven nations and the European Union will be several significant Asia-Pacific countries -- notably India, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia.

The talks in Hiroshima are likely to focus on the Ukraine war, the growing dominance of China and the threat to Taiwan. Related to this are issues surrounding supply chains, and economic and energy security. Plus, the attendance of India -- a country that chairs the G-20 this year -- is likely to shine a spotlight on the so-called Global South, or developing world.

And here's the latest (Japan time):

5:09 p.m. Biden lands in Hiroshima, emerging from his helicopter and hopping into the Beast, as the presidential car is known. The motorcade starts rolling a few minutes later, taking him to a bilateral meeting with Japan's Kishida.

Traveling with the president's motorcade are Rahm Emmanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, and a host of other officials.

4:17 p.m. Kishida and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni begin bilateral talks in Hiroshima.

4:05 p.m. Biden arrives in the rain at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

3:00 p.m. Japan's Ministry of Defense announced that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak inspected the Izumo, a helicopter carrier being transformed into a light aircraft carrier. The ministry said the visit "symbolizes the close and strong relationship between Japan and the U.K."

1:00 p.m. U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, on Thursday afternoon, the White House announces. He will then head by helicopter to Hiroshima, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida.

Other leaders are expected to arrive later Thursday.

12:10 p.m. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Hiroshima.

Police begin to restrict entry into Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will lead several events at the park, located at the center of the first city in the world to suffer a nuclear attack, including greeting the leaders there on Friday.

11:00 a.m. As leaders of rich democracies gather in Hiroshima, China is this week hosting its first face-to-face summit meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian countries in Xi'an.

Wednesday, May 17

6:00 p.m. Nikkei Asia hosts a panel on what leaders are likely to discuss at the G-7 summit. Watch a video of the webinar.