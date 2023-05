HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko welcomed Group of Seven leaders at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on a gray and damp Friday morning, as they started the official first day of their summit.

Kishida greeted the arriving leaders one by one outside the Peace Memorial Museum in the park, ushering them inside. The museum shows the reality of the atomic bombing of the city by U.S. forces at the end of World War II.