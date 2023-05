HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is participating in the Group of Seven summit in part because the United Nations and the Group of 20 have become dysfunctional, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel told Nikkei Asia in an interview Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Hiroshima Summit, the ambassador said, "the G-7 is more relevant than ever. Because the world is in search of a functioning international body."