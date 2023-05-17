ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

G-7 set for a show of resolve in Hiroshima: 5 things to know

Wealthy economies aim to defend rules-based order, woo 'Global South'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to underscore the need for a world "without nuclear weapons" as he hosts the Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima. (Source photos by AP and Getty Images)
NATSUMI KAWASAKI and MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Group of Seven leaders will gather on Friday in Hiroshima for a three-day summit where, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they are expected to reaffirm their commitment to an international order rooted in the rule of law.

The leaders are also scheduled to visit historic spots in Hiroshima, the target of one of two atomic bombs the U.S. dropped in World War II. By showcasing that legacy, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to underscore the need for a world "without nuclear weapons" at a time when nuclear threats are rising.

