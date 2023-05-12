G-7 talks with India, Indonesia, others to curb China dependence

NIIGATA, Japan -- India, Indonesia, South Korea and three other powerful economies joined the Group of Seven finance meeting on Friday, as the major industrial nations seek help outside the bloc to lessen Chinese dominance of critical supply chains for clean technologies.

The nonmembers, including Brazil, Singapore and Comoros -- chair of the African Union -- joined the gathering of finance chiefs for the first time in more than a decade. Japan is dedicating over three hours to a special session with them as the G-7 chair to increase engagement with the Global South.