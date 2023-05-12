ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

G-7 talks with India, Indonesia, others to curb China dependence

Chinese lead in clean energy supply chains, while bloc has limited role: OECD

Finance ministers from six non-G-7 countries joined the meeting in Niigata on Friday. (Photo by Tomoki Mera)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

NIIGATA, Japan -- India, Indonesia, South Korea and three other powerful economies joined the Group of Seven finance meeting on Friday, as the major industrial nations seek help outside the bloc to lessen Chinese dominance of critical supply chains for clean technologies.

The nonmembers, including Brazil, Singapore and Comoros -- chair of the African Union -- joined the gathering of finance chiefs for the first time in more than a decade. Japan is dedicating over three hours to a special session with them as the G-7 chair to increase engagement with the Global South.

Read Next

Latest On G-7 in Japan

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close