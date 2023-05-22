Hiroshima atom bomb survivors ask whether G-7 leaders are listening

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- For Japanese scarred by the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit Sunday elicited mixed emotions: hope for a world free from nuclear weapons tinged with frustration over a lack of progress.

Keiko Ogura, who was 8 years old when the bomb was dropped in 1945, told Zelenskyy of her experience as a hibakusha (atomic bombing survivor) during the president's visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, as she had on Friday to Group of Seven leaders gathered in the city.