HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's arrival took the spotlight at the Group of Seven summit on the second day, while the leaders discussed economic coercion and security. A string of bilateral meetings took place on the sidelines. In the morning, after sitting down with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indian leader Narendra Modi unveiled a large bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima as a symbol of peace.

May 20 (Day 2)