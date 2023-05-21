ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

In pictures: Zelenskyy stars on final day of G-7

South Korea's Yoon joins Kishida in historic visit to Hiroshima memorial

 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida heads into discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima on May 21.    © AP
HIROKI ENDO and YUKI KOHARA, Nikkei Asia photo editor | Japan

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- The Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima drew to a close on Sunday, with guest Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taking center stage. The world's rich democracies ended their annual gathering by holding two sessions on the Ukraine war, lending Zelenskyy their platform to make his case for more support and Kyiv's peace formula. Meanwhile, other invitees to the summit visited the memorial for the victims of the atomic bombing of the city in 1945, underscoring yet again the historic significance of the summit's location.

May 21 (Day 3)

