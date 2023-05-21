In pictures: Zelenskyy stars on final day of G-7

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- The Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima drew to a close on Sunday, with guest Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taking center stage. The world's rich democracies ended their annual gathering by holding two sessions on the Ukraine war, lending Zelenskyy their platform to make his case for more support and Kyiv's peace formula. Meanwhile, other invitees to the summit visited the memorial for the victims of the atomic bombing of the city in 1945, underscoring yet again the historic significance of the summit's location.

May 21 (Day 3)