HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Talks between Japan, South Korea and the U.S. at the Group of Seven summit will test their ability to turn momentum from a flurry of diplomacy into mechanisms for collectively addressing trade, supply chains and China.

"The U.S. is trying to outcompete China, and that requires coordination with allies," said Andrew Yeo, a senior fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at the Brookings Institution's Center for East Asia Policy Studies.