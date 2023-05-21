ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
G-7 in Japan

Japan, South Korea leaders visit Hiroshima memorial, hold summit

Two countries also set to hold trilateral meeting with shared ally U.S.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima on May 21.   © Reuters
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- The leaders of Japan and South Korea made a joint visit to a World War II-era memorial followed by their third bilateral summit this year, representing an ongoing warming of ties between the two historical rivals.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is in Hiroshima attending the Group of Seven Summit as a guest. Early on Sunday morning he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the memorial to those who died in the 1945 atomic bombing of the city, which features a separate monument to Koreans who lost their lives.

