Japan, South Korea leaders visit Hiroshima memorial, hold summit

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- The leaders of Japan and South Korea made a joint visit to a World War II-era memorial followed by their third bilateral summit this year, representing an ongoing warming of ties between the two historical rivals.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is in Hiroshima attending the Group of Seven Summit as a guest. Early on Sunday morning he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the memorial to those who died in the 1945 atomic bombing of the city, which features a separate monument to Koreans who lost their lives.